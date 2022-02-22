Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County, Wilkin County
7
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Kittson County, Traverse County, West Marshall County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Barron County, Burnett County, Polk County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Grant County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stevens County, Swift County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County

Charges: Driver told Minnesota troopers 'sorry bro' after drunken, wrong-way crash

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:51PM
Minnetonka
FOX 9

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver facing charges in a deadly crash last weekend along I-394 in Minnetonka, Minnesota allegedly told troopers "sorry bro" after they asked him if he knew he was driving the wrong way, according to charges filed on Tuesday.

Joseph Maness, age 20, is now charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for the crash in the early morning hours of February 18. According to the charges, Minnesota State Patrol responded to a 911 call reporting a driver going the wrong way down I-394 in Golden Valley, headed west in the eastbound lanes.

But before troopers caught up with the driver, the vehicle, a red Jeep, had been involved in a head-on crash with a Chrysler just before the exit for Plymouth Road in Minnetonka.

At the scene, officers found the driver of the Chrysler, identified as 30-year-old Alan Alexander Caraveo of Melrose, Minnesota, unconscious and pinned behind the wheel. A passenger in the Chrysler was conscious but had suffered serious injuries.

Both were rushed to the hospital where Caraveo was ultimately pronounced dead. The passenger suffered broken bones and internal bleeding but is expected to survive her injuries.

As for the driver of the Jeep, later identified as Maness, troopers said he had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, the complaint details. According to the charges, when asked by troopers if he knew he was driving the wrong way, troopers say Maness said: "Sorry bro."

The charges also state that Maness admitted to drinking 10 drinks and later registered a blood-alcohol content of .207.

As of Tuesday evening, Maness remains in Hennepin County Jail on a $150,000 bond.