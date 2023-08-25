Charges dismissed against subject of Minneapolis police chase that killed Leneal Frazier

Hennepin County prosecutors dismissed charges against a driver accused of being involved in a high-speed police chase that resulted in 2021 crash that killed Leneal Frazier.

James Jeremiah Jones-Drain, 20, was facing charges of stealing a vehicle and fleeing police resulting in the death of another person in relation to a crash on July 6, 2021, which killed Frazier. The Minneapolis police officer involved in the chase, Brian Cummings, was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide for the death.

Jones-Drain was set to go to trial on Aug. 28, but prosecutors filed a motion just days before stating they are dismissing the charges "due to an inability to prove all of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt at this time."

According to court records, around 12:30 a.m. on July 6, Cummings was pursuing an armed robbery suspect, believed to be Jones-Drain, on Lyndale Avenue North while reaching speeds around 90-100 mph and collided with Frazier’s vehicle at the intersection of North 41st Avenue.

After hitting the first vehicle, the squad car went into the southbound lane and struck a second uninvolved vehicle. Frazier’s car was pushed into a nearby bus shelter. He died at the hospital a short time later.

The armed robbery suspect fled the scene.

Cummings was charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide, pleading guilty to the latter charge in April 2023. He was sentenced earlier this month to serve less than a year at the Hennepin County workhouse.

Jones-Drain wasn’t arrested until January 2023, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges related to the fatal crash, which have now been dismissed. However, Jones-Drain remains in custody for other pending charges including simple robbery and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Cummings' lawyer Tom Plunkett gave FOX 9 the following statement about the dismissal:

"Mr. Cummings risked his life many times to protect people. He sits in jail. Mr. Jones-Drain, a gun toting thief, who bears responsibility for the death of Leneal Frazier, and stole from the innocent gets a break? Minneapolis is a better place to be a criminal than a law enforcement officer."





