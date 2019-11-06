Charges: 3 men armed with sledgehammers rob Burnsville, Minnesota jewelry store

article

Three men have been charged after they reportedly robbed a jewelry store while armed with sledgehammers in Burnsville, Minnesota Sunday.

According to the Dakota County Attorney's Office, 28-year-old Marquell Lamar Evans, 26-year-old Antoine Devill Scott and 19-year-old Trevon Shukur Edwards are all charged with first-degree aggravated robbery.

On Nov. 3, Burnsville police were dispatched to a robbery in progress at a jewelry store on County Road 42 West. According to the criminal complaint, three men entered the store while wearing disguises and holding sledgehammers. The group ordered people to get onto the floor and then smashed out several jewelry cases, taking numerous items. There was also a GPS tracker taken in the robbery, which later allowed police to track the group down.

When police arrived, they learned the suspects fled in a red or maroon van. No one was injured in the robbery.

Two employees told police about a suspicious incident that occurred on Nov. 2 in which a man came into the store expressing interest in purchasing a bridal set valued at $15,000 to $18,000. According to the complaint, the man appeared to be very nervous while in the store and asked about whether additional diamonds were kept in a vault on scene. He also appeared to be counting the number of display cases, familiarizing himself with the layout of theh store. He did not make any purchases that day.

Police tracked the group down and took all three men into custody. They also learned the van used in the robbery had been stolen from a hotel parking lot in Bloomington earlier in the week.