Champlin police seek help in locating missing mother and child

The Brief The Champlin Police Department is seeking the public's help looking for a missing mother and her 1.5-year-old daughter. The mother, 23-year-old Maige Yang, was last seen on Dec. 28, 2025. She last communicated with her family on Dec. 31. Authorities believe Yang and her daughter are in Glendale, Arizona.



Champlin police are seeking help in locating an endangered missing mother and daughter.

Mother and daughter missing out of Champlin

What we know:

According to Champlin police, 23-year-old Maige Yang and her 1.5-year-old daughter were last seen on Dec. 28, 2025. Yang last communicated with her family on Dec. 30.

Authorities say that "communications" later found by Yang's family have led to law enforcement to be "extremely concerned" for Yang and her daughter's safety.

Yang was believed to be wearing a black jacket, green sweatpants and a green sweatshirt. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement now believes both Yang and her daughter are in Glendale, Arizona.

What you can do:

If you have any information about Yang or her daughter, contact Champlin police at 952-258-5321 or call 911.