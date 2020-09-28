CDC's Thanksgiving guidelines say gatherings should be small, parades considered high-risk

The CDC is continuing to help Americans prepare for adjustments to their holiday plans amid the coronavirus pandemic after releasing their guidelines for safe Thanksgiving celebrations.

Similar to their Halloween guidelines, the agency ranked a number of popular Thanksgiving activities by their level of risk.

Among the most notable takeaways from the list is the recommendation that gatherings remain small and among people who live in your household.

Also notable, was that shopping in crowded stores before, on, or after Thanksgiving joined attending crowded parades on the list of higher risk activities.

MORE: CDC Halloween guidelines names trick-or-treating among 'high-risk' activities

While it's not ranked along with the other activities, the CDC issued a reminder that travel increase the chances of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

Advertisement

"Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved," their website states.

The CDC has released their guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Among the higher-risk activities the CDC is asking people to avoid on Thanksgiving are:

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from other households

Attending Crowded parades

Participating of being a spectator in a crowded race

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

Using alcohol or drugs that could cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Among the moderate-risk activities are:

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Attending small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

Among the lower-risk activities for Thanksgiving are:

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your family

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends

Shopping online, rather than in person, on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Watching sporting events, parades, and movies from home.

You can find more information about the CDC's Thanksgiving guidelines, here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!