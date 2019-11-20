Case of missing Twin Cities man turns into homicide investigation

A missing person case is now being investigated as a homicide in Bloomington, according to police.

Minneapolis police had opened a missing person case for William Charles Albrecht after he went missing on November 15. According to police, Albrecht was last seen at a home in Bloomington early that morning. Tuesday, Bloomington and Minneapolis police executed a search warrant on the home and based on the evidence investigators found, officers arrested three adults, who were there when Albrecht was at the home on November 15.

Two men, a 26-year-old and a 32-year-old, and a 31-year-old woman are in custody at the Bloomington Jail on suspicion of homicide.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (952)563-4900.

A Facebook group called Minnesota United, which works to find missing people, shared photos and a poster of Albrecht on social media in hopes of gathering more awareness to the case and bringing his return.