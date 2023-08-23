Canterbury Park cancels horse race due to heat

Horse races at Canterbury Park will be canceled Wednesday evening due to the extreme heat.

Areas of the Twin Cities metro are under an excessive heat warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the heat index forecasted in the triple digits. Racing officials decided the weather would be dangerous for horses and people working and canceled the eight-race event.

"Predicting the weather is not an exact science, and based on what we see now, the best course of action is to cancel tonight’s program," Director of Racing Chris Merz said in a statement. "I apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our guests and those that planned to race tonight, but we act in the best interest of the horses and the workers."

Racing officials initially planned on pushing back the start time by 90 minutes, trying to beat the heat, but decided to forego the event altogether as the feels like temperatures in Shakopee were around 107 degrees as of 4 p.m.

Racing will resume again at 5 p.m. on Thursday.