Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Cottonwood County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Houston County, Jackson County, Martin County, Mower County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

Canterbury Park cancels horse race due to heat

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Another hot one

A heat warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Dew points fall slightly to the mid-70s with a northern breeze, but still looking at a record high of 97 and a heat index of 105-110. A warm fog forms tonight with lows in the 70s. Thursday's high of 88 feels like 95 with a heat advisory.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Horse races at Canterbury Park will be canceled Wednesday evening due to the extreme heat

Areas of the Twin Cities metro are under an excessive heat warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the heat index forecasted in the triple digits. Racing officials decided the weather would be dangerous for horses and people working and canceled the eight-race event. 

"Predicting the weather is not an exact science, and based on what we see now, the best course of action is to cancel tonight’s program," Director of Racing Chris Merz said in a statement. "I apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our guests and those that planned to race tonight, but we act in the best interest of the horses and the workers."

Racing officials initially planned on pushing back the start time by 90 minutes, trying to beat the heat, but decided to forego the event altogether as the feels like temperatures in Shakopee were around 107 degrees as of 4 p.m.

Racing will resume again at 5 p.m. on Thursday.  