Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make stops in Minnesota

A Canada-based railroad company will be sending a decked out holiday train through the United States, and Minnesota is on its list of stops.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) railroad company is bringing back their Holiday Train for the 25th year. The train travels across Canada and the United States, making stops in multiple cities with musical guests to perform in the decorated train cars.

The Holiday Train will be making its first stop in Minnesota at 1 p.m. in Rochester. The train will be making multiple stops throughout the state from Dec. 6-15. At each stop there will be a half an hour performance from a few musical guests, including Tenille Townes, Breland, Dallas Smith and MacKenzie Porter. For the full train schedule with times and location of stops, click here.

All performances are free of charge, just make sure you bundle up!

CPKC donates to a local food shelf at each stop and encourages attendees to donate as well.