Health officials urge vaccination as COVID-19 cases rise across the country

As a new COVID-19 surge continues across the country, people are being urged to go out and get vaccinated if they haven’t already. Minnesota's most recent data shows that about 67.8% of those age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tyrell Harris was dreading his vaccine, as he despises all shots, but he felt this was something he had to do.

"I hate needles. I am scared of needles, but I love my life, so why not?"

Harris received some applause and encouragement after getting vaccinated Monday at an outdoor YouthLink BBQ in Minneapolis’ Peavey Plaza.

The healthcare community encouraged patients to roll up their sleeves as the Delta variant has coronavirus cases on the rise nationwide, particularly in areas where vaccination numbers are low.

Data shows the number of vaccines administered in Minnesota until July 15, 2021.

Doctor Natalya Lyadova practices family medicine at North Memorial Health’s Minnetonka Medical Center. She reports having those individual conversations with her unvaccinated patients of late, addressing fears, safety concerns, and sometimes combating misinformation.

Months ago, the clinic would vaccinate hundreds a-day. On Monday afternoon, it was just a trickle of people, including patient Hassan Ahmed.

"I am a little scared of the vaccine," Hassan said. "There are a lot of rumors…I don’t want to listen to rumors anymore."

"I know that my patients would like to come to our clinic to do a vaccine, not to other centers. It’s very convenient, they trust our clinics, trust our people. I hope they will come and continue coming," Dr. Lyadova said.