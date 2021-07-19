Expand / Collapse search

Dow plunges over delta variant fears

By Wire and Staff Report
Published 
Updated 29 mins ago
NEW YORK - The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell sharply Monday over fears of the spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Dow was down more than 800 points and was headed towards its biggest drop of the year. The S&P and NASDAQ also fell dramatically at 1.87% and 1.65%, respectively.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday amid the possibility of an economic slowdown.

Consumer prices in the country last month saw the largest inflation spike since 2008, evidence that a swift rebound in spending has run up against widespread supply shortages.

Wall Street reacts to Delta variant

The DOW Jones fell more than 800 points over fears of the Delta variant.

COVID-19 cases were climbing in all 50 states with the more contagious delta variant being the most common strain of the virus.

Delta strain driving new COVID surge

The more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in New York City and across the nation.