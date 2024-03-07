MN doctor thanks Iowa’s Caitlin Clark for helping him connect with his young daughter

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is considered to be one of the greatest college basketball players in history. She is the all-time leading scorer in the NCAA.

She and the Iowa Hawkeyes are in town for the Women’s Big Ten Tournament. Before she hits the court on Friday, one local doctor, and father of two daughters, wrote a "Thank You" note to the basketball player.

"Dear Caitlin Clark,

"If you read this, I want to say thank you.

"Thank you for being an electrifying, transcendent athlete who is actively changing the world of sport. But mostly, thank you for helping me be a better dad," reads Dr. Asitha Jayawardena, a pediatric ear, nose and throat surgeon at Children’s Minnesota.

Jayawardena’s op-ed in the Star Tribune went viral almost the moment it hit the website. He says he’s heard from dads and daughters all over the country, saying they too have connected over Clark.

Dr. Jayawardena calls Clark his "cheat code" when it comes to connecting with his oldest daughter. Not only have they gone to games together, but they will watch her play on TV, and it’s something they both love to do together.

The family plans to go see Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes play Friday in the tournament, as they take on either Penn State or Wisconsin.

Clark has said this will be her final season at Iowa, as she plans to enter the 2024 WNBA draft. She is expected to be the No. 1 pick.