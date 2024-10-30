Truck tips over, spills corn all over highway near Rochester

The Brief A truck tipped over near Rochester, Minnesota, during the morning commute Wednesday, spilling corn all over Highway 52. Motorists drove over the corn before a snow plow was brought in to clear the corn off the highway.



A truck tipped over on a ramp near Rochester, spilling corn all over the highway during the morning commute on Wednesday.

What happened

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said the truck tripped over on the US 62 southbound ramp to Highway 52, spilling its load just after 7 a.m.

MnDOT traffic cameras captured the aftermath of the incident, with tons of corn spread across southbound Highway 52 just south of Oronoco.

Motorists drove over the corn before traffic was diverted, and a snow plow was brought in to get the corn off the highway.

Truck carrying corn tips over, spills corn all over the highway near Rochester on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (MnDOT traffic camera)

The exit ramp from westbound 63 to southbound 52 was still closed as of 9 a.m.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.