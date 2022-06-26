Bus driver hurt in crash in Minneapolis

A Metro Transit bus driver was hurt on Sunday after investigators say his bus was hit by another vehicle.

Police were called around 6 p.m. on Sunday for the crash near Glenwood Avenue and North Girard Avenue. Investigators say it appears the passenger vehicle was headed south on Girard failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into the Route 9 bus that was eastbound on Glenwood.

The bus driver and two people in the passenger vehicle were taken to the hospital with what Metro Transit says appears to be minor injuries.

One bus passenger on the bus was treated for injuries at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.