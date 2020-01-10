Bus driver, 2 children injured after semi rear-ends daycare bus in Lakeville, Minnesota

article

A semi rear-ended a bus driving children to daycare in Lakeville, Minnesota Friday morning, injuring the bus driver and two of the children.

The crash occurred at 8:53 a.m. on Dodd Boulevard near the intersection with Foliage Avenue.

According to the Lakeville Police Department, the bus was transporting two boys and two girls, ages 4 to 9, to New Horizons daycare. The bus was headed northeast on Dodd Boulevard when the semi hit it from behind. The collision caused the bus to spin across the opposite lane of traffic and land in the ditch, where it came to rolled on its side. The semi came to rest in the southbound lanes.

When officers arrived at the scene, the bus driver, a 26-year-old woman, had already removed all the children from the bus and was calming them, police said.

Paramedics transported the bus driver and two of the children to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said all the children on the bus were wearing seatbelts or in car seats at the time of the crash, which is the reason their injuries were only minor.

Police are commending the actions of the bus driver in the aftermath of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said the case will be forwarded to the Lakeville City Attorney when the investigation is complete.

