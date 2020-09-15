Bullet goes through home in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood, injures woman inside

A bullet went through a woman’s home in the Jordan neighborhood of Minneapolis Sunday night, striking and injuring her.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said at 10:06 p.m., officers responded to a house on the 3100 block of Humboldt Avenue North on a report that a woman had been shot. When they arrived, the victim told them she had been inside her home when a bullet went through the exterior and hit her.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Sunday night’s shooting was one of several in the Jordan neighborhood overnight Sunday. Residents of the neighborhood are concerned about the increase in gun violence in the neighborhood in recent weeks.

Statistics show the number of violent crimes in the Jordan neighborhood are up significantly so far this year, compared to the last two years, but they are about the same or below where they were in 2016 and 2017.