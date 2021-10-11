Buffalo Allina clinic shooting suspect indicted for 1st-degree murder

A Wright County grand jury on Friday indicted a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo that happened earlier this year.

The grand jury indicted Gregory Ulrich, 68, for first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder in the February shooting that killed one person and left several people injured. He was also indicted on one count of discharge of an explosive device for the bombs he allegedly detonated at the clinic.

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes waited until Ulrich was ruled competent to stand trial, which he was in August, before convening the grand jury, according to a statement from the attorney's office.

According to the initial charges, on Feb. 9, Ulrich took public transportation to the clinic from the motel where he was staying. When he arrived, clinic staff asked if they could help him. He responded by pulling out a handgun and threatening staff.

An investigation into the incident showed he shot his first two victims in the reception area, where he also shot out the front windows of the facility and detonated two bomb. Then, Ulrich reportedly moved into the interior of the clinic, where he shot three more people. He then reportedly called 911 on himself.

Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant at the clinic, died from her injuries. The four other shooting victims, including one who was shot six times, were hospitalized, but survived.

Ulrich’s bail remains at $5 million with conditions, including GPS monitoring, or $10 million without conditions. He remains in custody at the Wright County Jail.

Ulrich will make his next court appearance on Oct. 18.