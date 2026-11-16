Bruce Springsteen gets Grammy nomination for anti-ICE song 'Streets of Minneapolis'

The Brief Bruce Springsteen has been nominated for a Grammy Award for the song he wrote about the ICE surge in Minneapolis earlier this year. "Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix" is among the nominees for Best Rock Song at the 2027 Grammys. The 69th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027.



Bruce Springsteen has been nominated for a Grammy Award for his song "Streets of Minneapolis — Radio Mix," which he wrote about the ICE surge in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Springsteen's protest song gets Grammy nod

Big picture view:

Springsteen's protest song is among the nominees for Best Rock Song at the 2027 Grammys.

"Streets of Minneapolis" criticizes the Trump Administration's immigration enforcement efforts in the winter of 2026, which resulted in the deadly shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti and prompted numerous protests throughout the state.

"We'll remember the names of those who died on the streets of Minneapolis," Springsteen writes in the song.

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Bruce Springsteen performs the song "Streets of Minneapolis" after receiving the ACLU Ralph Ellison Award for Defenders of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in the Arts, Business, Science and Sports at the ACLU Awards Ceremony at Washington Hilton on (Paul Morigi / Getty Images) Expand

Local perspective:

Springsteen debuted the anti-ICE song at a protest concert at First Avenue on Jan. 30. He also performed it at a "No Kings" rally in St. Paul on March 28.

What's next:

The 77-year-old rock star has won 20 Grammy Awards over the course of his career.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027.