Deadly shooting outside Lindstrom: Authorities release new details

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The Brief The Minnesota BCA has released new details about a deadly shooting outside Lindstrom that left two people dead. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls from a man reporting an apparent mental health crisis before the shooting. Deputies responding to a shooting outside Lindstrom encountered a man who was continuing to fire a gun behind a home.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released new details about a Saturday morning active shooter situation outside Lindstrom that left two people dead, including a gunman shot by police.

Deadly shooting outside Lindstrom

What we know:

In the hour before the shooting, the Chisago County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls from a man at a home on Stacy Trail, just outside the Lindstrom city limits. According to the BCA, the man made statements indicating he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

A deputy did respond to those calls around 10:15 a.m. However, authorities say the amount of contact resulting from that response is unclear.

Dig deeper:

Then, a little over a half hour later at 10:52 a.m., the BCA says a family member called 911 from the same house saying the man in crisis had shot her and another person. A Chisago County deputy responded, assisted by officers from the Lakes Area and Wyoming police departments.

As deputies and officers arrived on scene, they heard shots being fired and saw a woman and man injured outside the home.

Law enforcement officers say they ultimately encountered the gunman behind the home where he continued to fire his gun.

At that time, the BCA says a Lakes Area police officer fired shots and struck the gunman.

Big picture view:

After being hit by the officer, the man retreated back inside the home where authorities later found him dead. The man shot by the gunman was also ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. The injured woman was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment where she is listed in stable condition, the BCA reports.

What's next:

The BCA is now working with the Midwest Medical Examiner to make positive identifications of the people killed in the encounter.

The BCA expects to release the identities of the gunman, victims, and officer who fired shots later this week.