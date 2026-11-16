Minnesota weather: Mild Monday kicks off warmer workweek

The Brief Monday brings plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures in the mid-50s across Minnesota. Above-average warmth continues through the workweek, with highs near 60 degrees. Rain chances return Friday into Saturday before cooler temperatures arrive on Sunday.



Minnesota is in for a sunny and mild Monday as temperatures stay above average throughout the week.

Monday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect plenty of sunshine along with a few thin high clouds on Monday. Southerly winds at 5 to 15 mph will become more noticeable as the day goes on.

Temperatures climb into the mid-50s across much of the state, while the Twin Cities metro tops out around 56 degrees, well above the average high of 42 degrees.

Monday night stays mild under patchy clouds. Overnight lows fall into the 30s and low 40s, well above freezing and closer to typical daytime highs for this time of year.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday stays mild but breezy under partly sunny skies as temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday turns even warmer as ample sunshine pushes highs close to 60 degrees.

A cold front brings a slight cooldown Thursday, with highs settling into the mid-50s before warming back into the upper 50s and near 60 degrees Friday.

Another chance for rain arrives Friday, with showers potentially lingering into Saturday. Temperatures reach the mid-50s Saturday before cooling quickly during the afternoon. Sunday turns cooler as highs fall back into the 40s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)