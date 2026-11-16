Golden Valley fire chief resigns, city moves to bring in replacement

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The Brief Golden Valley's fire chief has resigned, and the assistant fire chief is on administrative leave as he faces a complaint. Golden Valley officials have not disclosed why the fire chief resigned or the nature of the complaint against the assistant chief. City Council members will consider a contract Tuesday to bring in Jerry Streich as interim fire chief.



The Golden Valley City Council is set to bring in an interim fire chief following the resignation of the department's chief.

What we know:

Golden Valley city officials have confirmed that Fire Chief Bethany Brunsell has resigned from the department.

Officials also confirmed that Assistant Fire Chief Dominique Guzman is on leave as he faces an open complaint. Officials say the leave is an administrative measure and "not a determination of wrongdoing."

What we don't know:

The City of Golden Valley officials did not say why Brunsell resigned or the grounds for the complaint against Guzman.

Big picture view:

Brunsell became the first woman to serve as fire chief in Golden Valley when she was named to the role in 2024. Earlier this year, she was promoted to president of Hennepin County Fire Chiefs Association.

New interim fire chief

Dig deeper:

The Golden Valley City Council will now consider a contract for an interim fire chief at this Tuesday's meeting.

According to council documents, the city is set to enter into an agreement with Capstone LLC to bring in Jerry Streich as the interim chief of the department.

Streich retired as the Andover fire chief in 2020 and touts 35 years of leadership experience on his website. Capstone is his company which appears to specialize in public safety strategy, communication, and leadership development. According to the website, Streich also wrote a book that was released earlier this year titled "Dealing with Difficult People: For Fire and EMS Organizations."

What they're saying:

A Golden Valley spokesperson says: "Chief Streich has extensive fire service experience, including training and emergency management, and emergency response services will continue without interruption."