Farmington police seek help after person found dead in submerged vehicle

The Brief Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, on Cascade Drive, Farmington police and fire crews responded after a report of a vehicle in the water. Responders found a partially submerged vehicle in a pond and the body of a dead person inside, according to police. Farmington police said the case remains under active investigation and asked anyone with information to call 651-280-6700.



Farmington police are asking for help after crews found a dead person inside a vehicle in a pond off Cascade Drive.

Response on Cascade Drive

What we know:

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, on Cascade Drive, the Farmington Police Department and the Farmington Fire Department responded after reports involving a submerged vehicle.

Responders arrived and confirmed a motor vehicle was partially submerged in the pond off Cascade Drive, according to the Farmington Police Department. Crews went into the water and found the body of a dead person inside the vehicle.

The Dakota County Medical Examiner's Office took the person for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

Police said the case remains under active investigation. The department is asking anyone who knows how the vehicle entered the water to contact the Farmington Police Department at 651-280-6700.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the person found inside the vehicle. They also have not said how the vehicle entered the water or what circumstances led up to it.