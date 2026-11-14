Spider monkey in Albert Lea reunited with its owner by police

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The Brief The Albert Lea Police Department said one of its officers helped a spider monkey reunite with its owner. The spider monkey, McNugget, got loose and was found outside in the cold. McNugget and her owner then made their way back home down the interstate.



A spider monkey in Albert Lea was reunited with its owner after police found it loose in the cold early Saturday morning.

Monkey recovered by Albert Lea Police

A monkey with an Albert Lea police officer. (Supplied)

What they're saying:

The Albert Lea Police Department shared a post that said, in part, "Meet McNugget, a spider monkey who got loose and was found out in the cold.

"She asked for a lawyer and a banana. In that order.

"Thankfully, she was friendly, cooperative (after some negotiation), and happy to warm up in a squad car. McNugget has since been safely reunited with her owner as they make their way home down the interstate."

An Albert Lea police officer with a spider monkey. (Supplied)