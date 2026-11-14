Spider monkey in Albert Lea reunited with its owner by police
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A spider monkey in Albert Lea was reunited with its owner after police found it loose in the cold early Saturday morning.
Monkey recovered by Albert Lea Police
A monkey with an Albert Lea police officer. (Supplied)
What they're saying:
The Albert Lea Police Department shared a post that said, in part, "Meet McNugget, a spider monkey who got loose and was found out in the cold.
"She asked for a lawyer and a banana. In that order.
"Thankfully, she was friendly, cooperative (after some negotiation), and happy to warm up in a squad car. McNugget has since been safely reunited with her owner as they make their way home down the interstate."
An Albert Lea police officer with a spider monkey. (Supplied)
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Albert Lea Police Department.