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Spider monkey in Albert Lea reunited with its owner by police

By
FOX 9
Pets and Animals
Published November 14, 2026 6:52 PM CST
Published November 14, 2026 6:52 PM CST
article

An Albert Lea police officer with a monkey.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • The Albert Lea Police Department said one of its officers helped a spider monkey reunite with its owner.
    • The spider monkey, McNugget, got loose and was found outside in the cold.
    • McNugget and her owner then made their way back home down the interstate.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A spider monkey in Albert Lea was reunited with its owner after police found it loose in the cold early Saturday morning. 

Monkey recovered by Albert Lea Police 

A monkey with an Albert Lea police officer.  (Supplied)

What they're saying:

The Albert Lea Police Department shared a post that said, in part, "Meet McNugget, a spider monkey who got loose and was found out in the cold.

"She asked for a lawyer and a banana. In that order.

"Thankfully, she was friendly, cooperative (after some negotiation), and happy to warm up in a squad car. McNugget has since been safely reunited with her owner as they make their way home down the interstate."

An Albert Lea police officer with a spider monkey.  (Supplied)

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Albert Lea Police Department. 

Pets and AnimalsMinnesota