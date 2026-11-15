Mounds View therapy dog eases stress in the classroom

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The Brief Therapy dog Bailey is visiting Mounds View High School, where students and staff say the dog helps ease stress. Volunteer Cheryl Jass says Bailey's visits can help students lower anxiety and stay in class. Amy Walz's nonprofit, You're Not Alone, says certified therapy dog teams now serve 72 schools in three states, with about 30 more Minnesota schools waiting.



Bailey, a therapy dog with the nonprofit, You're Not Alone, is turning a Mounds View classroom into a calmer place for students who say a visit from the dog can change their day.

Bailey brings calm to the classroom

Local perspective:

As Bailey walked into class, someone greeted the dog as "the man of the hour."

Students huddled in a circle and Bailey quickly brightened the room.

Cheryl Jass started volunteering to bring Bailey into classrooms once a week after seeing the dog's healing and comforting power during her own health struggles.

"You can talk to a dog, they'll listen, they're no judgment. They just want to be loved and love you. So, he is just in heaven right now," said Jass.

Jass said the goal is to help students get their anxiety down and stay in school.

She said nurses have told her anxiety can show up as a stomachache, and petting Bailey can help some students calm down and head back to class.

Why you should care:

"I think it's a great way for staff to start their day once a week. And then obviously, it's really helpful for students. They carry a lot of stress here. And we want to help them with that. They don't always have to carry that. Some are choosing because they care so much about where they might go to college or what the opportunities might be after high school. So they take on a lot," said Rob Reetz, principal of Mounds View High School.

Students said they feel it too.

"So he comes, like, every other week, and it honestly makes my day a lot better because, like, he just really calms me down," said one student.

"I deal with, like, a lot of like, anxiety and depression and, like, having a dog that you see just kind of brightens your day," said another student.

Growing demand for therapy dogs

The backstory:

Walz founded You're Not Alone, a nonprofit that sends certified therapy dogs and volunteer owners into schools on a regular basis.

The network has grown to teams visiting 72 schools across three states, with about 30 more Minnesota schools on a wait list.

"In 2007, our sixth grade son, he was 11 years old, was acting not like himself for a few months," said Amy Walz. "I did not recognize him in that therapy office. He was angry and filled with just rage, and that was not like him. And what we didn't know was he attempted suicide that night in front of his little brother."

Through therapy and her faith, Walz later welcomed a dog into her family, and the source material says their world changed. Fifteen years later, she returned to schools and founded You're Not Alone.

What's next:

"I want people to realize is that we don't come in as a person of authority. We come in a caring community member. We go by our first names because we don't want to be the authority in the school. They have enough of that," said Walz. "But we have been finding that if we come with this unconditional love and we create this non-judgmental space where everyone is accepted."

Dig deeper:

Click here for more information on the You're Not Alone website.