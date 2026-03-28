LIVE UPDATES: No Kings flagship rally in St. Paul

The Brief The No Kings rally is expected to draw as many as 100,000 people to the Minnesota State Capitol as they hear from celebrity activists such as Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, Jane Fonda and Sen. Bernie Sanders. St. Paul is hosting the flagship event as thousands of other rallies take place across the country. Large crowds are expected to close streets in the area, and officials are urging attendees to use public transportation or carpool due to limited parking and street closures.



St. Paul will be the site of the flagship No Kings rally, which could be the biggest protest in Minnesota’s history as thousands of similar protests are held across the country.

FOX 9 will be streaming the marches and rally live on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL and YouTube. Coverage will start on Saturday at noon.

Live coverage of the rally can be viewed in the player above. Live aerial footage can be viewed below.

This story will be updated with the latest details from the rally.

READ MORE: No Kings rally: St. Paul prepares for potentially historic event this weekend

LIVE UPDATES

11:40 a.m. – Crowds are gathering at multiple parks in St. Paul before plans to march on the Minnesota State Capitol.

An aerial view of a No Kings rally in St. Paul. (FOX 9)

Kick off marches and Capitol rally

Local perspective:

The day’s events will begin with marches launching from three locations in St. Paul:

St. Paul College, located at 235 Marshall Avenue (1.5 mile walk to the Capitol)

Harriet Island, located at 110 Harriet Island Road (0.6 mile walk to the Capitol)

Western Sculpture Park, located at 387 Marion Street (0.5 mile walk to the Capitol)

Participants will gather at noon at each site for a brief program before marching to the State Capitol for a 2 p.m. rally featuring speakers, including lawmakers and advocates, as well as musical performances.

St. Paul road closures

Traffic impacts:

Traffic disruptions are expected throughout the day due to large crowds and road closures. Previous No Kings rallies brought about 100,000 protesters to Minneapolis.

St. Paul police say several streets and highway exit ramps will be temporarily closed on Saturday due to the protests. Streets highlighted in blue below are expected to be closed from 11:45 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. while the streets highlighted in red are closed Saturday morning through the evening.

READ MORE: No Kings rally in St. Paul on March 28: Everything you need to know

Map of planned St. Paul road closures for the "No Kings" rally at the Minnesota Capitol. (St. Paul Police / Supplied)

The temporary road closures include:

Wabasha Street from Kellogg Boulevard to 12th Street

John Ireland Boulevard to 12th Street

Eastbound Concordia Ave. at Western Avenue

Eastbound and westbound Kellogg Boulevard at John Ireland Boulevard

Westbound Rondo Avenue at Marion Street

Eastbound Ravoux Street at Marion Street

Southbound and northbound Marion at Fuller Avenue

Southbound and northbound Rice Street at Fuller Avenue

Eastbound and westbound I-94 Marion Street Exits

Northbound I-35E 11th Street Exit

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at University Avenue to Sherburne Avenue

Organizers strongly encourage attendees to bike, carpool or take public transportation as parking is limited.

List of speakers at St. Paul No Kings rally

Who is talking:

The full list of speakers includes:

Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator from Vermont

Joan Baez, singer and activist

Minister JaNaé Bates, ISAIAH, and multifaith leaders

Nick Benson, flight data activist, MN50501

Katie Bethell, MoveOn Civic Action

State Representative Shelley Buck

Malika Dahir, Reviving the Islamic Sisterhood for Empowerment

Natalie Ehret, Haven Watch

Attorney General Keith Ellison

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

Jane Fonda, actor and activist

Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin, Indivisible

Saint Paul Mayor Kaohly Her

Imam Makram El-Amin

Deepender Singh Mayell, MN-ACLU

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-05)

Carolina Ortiz, COPAL

Sarah Parker, Voices of Florida Project and 50501

Maggie Rogers, singer-songwriter and activist

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler

Bruce Springsteen, musician and activist

SEIU President April Verrett

Governor Tim Walz

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten

Robert Weissman, Public Citizen

Emcee Ash Woodard-Henderson

Rallies planned across Minnesota

What you can do:

There are dozens No Kings rallies scheduled all over Minnesota on March 28.

To see if there is a rally in your area, click here. Some require sign-ups to see the exact location.

What is No Kings?

What they're saying:

The No Kings rally in St. Paul is the national flagship event, one of more than 3,000 protests planned around the country in opposition to what organizers call the Trump administration’s authoritarianism and corruption. Organizers say the movement has grown rapidly, citing more than five million participants at last June’s events and over seven million at rallies last October.

The event is part of a nationwide movement, with more than 3,300 demonstrations planned across the country Saturday, but the flagship rally is happening in St. Paul.

The stage is already set on the Capitol grounds, and organizers say this could be the largest protest ever seen in the state.

"It's just been so uplifting to know that there are this many other people who support the same things that we do and feel the same way," said Kristin LaDuke, who plans to attend the rally.

"Given what has taken place in Minneapolis and St. Paul for the last four months we feel it is important for us to show our disapproval for the way things have been going in our country and show our support for Minnesota," said Bob LaDuke, who will also plans to attend the event.

"I think it’s a perfect place to be the flagship location, and I'm really excited and proud to be part of that," said his wife Kristin.

White House response

The other side:

The White House Regional Press Secretary released the following statement:

"The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them."