Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Published  December 7, 2024 10:35pm CST
The scene of the shooting in Brooklyn Park.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Saturday afternoon.
    • The two victims were found by police in a business parking lot on the 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
    • The injured victim was taken to the hospital, and the suspect fled the scene.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person was killed and another was left seriously injured after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Saturday afternoon. 

What we know

According to Brooklyn Park police, around 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in a business parking lot on the 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. 

Police found two victims with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to the hospital. 

Authorities say that one victim later died at the hospital, and the second victim was seriously injured. 

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. 

What we don't know

Police did not provide the age or gender of the victims. What led up to the shooting is currently unknown. 

No arrests have been made, and authorities are currently investigating the shooting. 

The Source

  • A press release from Brooklyn Park police. 