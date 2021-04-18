Brooklyn Center declares another curfew for Sunday night

article

Brooklyn Center officials have declared another curfew for Sunday night, as protesters gather to mark one week since the death of Daunte Wright.

Like Saturday night, the curfew is set to go into effect from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday.

The curfew follows a night of fairly peaceful protests in the city on Saturday. However, outside of Brooklyn Center, there was further trouble as someone fired shots at National Guard members stationed in Minneapolis at Penn Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue.

Sunday afternoon, a rally was held across the street from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, with demonstrators calling for murder charges to be filed against the officer who shot Daunte Wright last Sunday.

Wright died after being shot by Officer Kim Potter when Potter apparently mistook her firearm for her Taser. Wright was hit by one bullet before driving away in his vehicle and shortly after being involved in a crash. Potter was charged with manslaughter earlier this week for the shooting. She has also resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Further protests are scheduled for Sunday night outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, which has been the site of clashes with police as protests have turned violent some nights. Saturday night, protests ended peacefully after curfew, with no obvious uses of force by law enforcement that are protecting the Brooklyn Center Police Department.