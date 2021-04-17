Brooklyn Center declares 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday with more protests planned

article

The City of Brooklyn Center has declared a curfew starting Saturday at 11 p.m. as the seventh night of protests is planned in the city following the death of Daunte Wright.

Wright was killed nearly a week ago when he was shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer who apparently mistook her gun for her Taser. That officer, Kim Potter, has since resigned from the force and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Demonstrations on Thursday went off fairly smoothly, as police moved back away from fencing put up around the police department on Humboldt Avenue. Friday, things didn't go as well.

While police tried a similar tactic, staying back from the fence and limiting uses of force, officials say some members of the crowd tried to breach the fencing. That resulted in law enforcement agencies firing less-lethal munitions and eventually calling dispersal orders before pushing in and making arrests.

Initially, the city of Brooklyn Center did not issue a curfew for Friday, the first time a curfew had not been in effect this week.

However, after the protests escalated, city officials declared an emergency curfew starting at 11 p.m.

Saturday, city officials have again declared a curfew that will start at 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Along with the curfew, the Brooklyn Center mayor has asked law enforcement agencies to refrain from using tear gas, rubber bullets, paint markings, or "kettling" to arrest protesters.

Earlier in the week, Mayor Mike Elliott also criticized the use of force by law enforcement agencies to quell the unrest. The City of Brooklyn Center also passed a council resolution restricting the use of tear gas and other certain crowd control tactics.

However, Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson, who is one of the people leading up Operation Safety Net, said in a letter the resolution wouldn't apply to law enforcement agencies assisting the Brooklyn Center Police Department.