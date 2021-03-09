Brit's Pub reopening in March after closing due to fire during unrest

article

A long-standing Minneapolis establishment is re-opening its doors.



Brit's Pub says it will re-open March 19 at 4 p.m. after being closed for nearly eight months. The restaurant closed after a fire broke out during downtown unrest in August.

Brit's owners say it will have indoor dining, take-out and delivery. They say they'll open their outdoor space as the days grow warmer.

Their new initial hours will be Thursdays 4 – 9 p.m., Fridays 4 – 11 p.m., Saturdays close at 11 p.m., Sundays close at 9 p.m.

