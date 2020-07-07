Boy shot in possible road rage incident in Minneapolis expected to recover

A 12-year-old boy is recovering from gunshot wounds after he was shot from a car Monday night in Minneapolis.

The boy was in a car with his family when another driver shot into their car in what officials believe was a road rage incident.

A doorbell camera microphone captured the first shot at 5:57 p.m. – along with the eight that followed – at the intersection of 49th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North.

“This is one of the strongest young 12-year-olds I’ve ever seen in my life, and he just wanted something to eat. He was hungry,” said community activist KG Wilson.

Wilson said he’s known the boys’ father for years and visited them at the hospital when he heard the boy comforting his dad.

“It touched my heart to hear him tell his father, ‘Dad, I’m alive, just let it go,’” said Wilson.

Wilson said a lot of the shootings are retaliatory. In this case, it’s unknown. The dad told police the suspect car came up on them fast and drove aggressively before shooting, which is why police are calling it potentially a road-rage case. But, police are still investigating. The incident added to what’s been an active summer for gun violence in Minneapolis.

“Thank God it didn’t touch his spine or he would have probably been left paralyzed,” Wilson said.

The boy’s father drove straight to the hospital, where he called police. He told officers he didn’t recognize the car. The boy is expected to be OK.