11-year-old boy injured in possible road rage shooting in north Minneapolis

Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left a 11-year-old boy injured Monday night in north Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garret Parten.

Parten says the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near Humboldt Avenue North and 49th Avenue North.

The father told police an aggressive driver was tailgating the family's car. At the intersection, the driver pulled alongside them and fired shots, which hit the 11-year-old boy.

The family drove to North Memorial Medical Center, where they notified law enforcement. The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The father, mother and two other children who were in the car were not injured.

Police are investigating the shooting.