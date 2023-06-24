Boy shot and killed near Moorhead park

A juvenile boy was shot and killed near a park in Moorhead Friday night.

The Moorhead Police Department said the incident happened around 6:10 p.m. on the 900 block of 19 Street South, near Romkey Park. An officer on patrol in the area was flagged down and informed that someone had been shot.

The juvenile was found in an area of trees, and officials attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moorhead police said the person believed to be responsible is being interviewed. Police did not provide information on how the shooting happened or the ages of those involved.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the Moorhead Police Department with the investigation.