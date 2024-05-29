K-9 helps Border Patrol sniff out firearm stash in North Dakota

article

U.S. Border Patrol agents with help from a K-9 found a stash of firearms near a North Dakota port-of-entry earlier this month.

The agency announced on Wednesday the guns were discovered near Neche, N.D. – which is about 15 miles west of the Minnesota border – in the early morning hours of May 15 by agents out of the Grand Forks sector.

After responding to a report of suspicious activity, agents spotted two people running into Canada. While searching the area, K9 Odin sniffed out three abandoned backpacks. Inside, agents discovered 65 handguns, 65 pistol magazines, two rifles, a suppressor, and two rifle magazines.

The gun stash (U.S. Border Patrol)

The weapons were taken to the Pembina Station at the North Dakota-Minnesota border for processing. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is now handling the investigation. Agents say there is no threat to the community at this time.

Chief Patrol Agent Scott D. Garrett praised the agents, saying: "Bulk firearms seizures are an uncommon occurrence for the Grand Forks Sector, but this serves as a humbling reminder of how critically important our mission is. I’m extremely proud of the agents’ vigilance and quick response that led to the successful outcome of this incident."

Border Patrol encourages residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity anonymously at 1-800-982-4077 or via email.