Body of missing swimmer located in Lake Minnetonka

Officials located the body of a missing swimmer Monday afternoon in Lake Minnetonka.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, at about 1 p.m., deputies and the water patrol recovered a body from the lake. The body is believed to be that of a swimmer who went missing on July 16.

After searching the Lower Lake area of Lake Minnetonka, officials located the man's body by using side-scan sonar. The crew then recovered the body in approximately 55 feet of water.

The man went missing July 16 after jumping in the water to help a woman who had jumped off a boat and was struggling in the water. Two females also jumped into the water to help. The three females made it back aboard the boat, but the man did not.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to learn about basic water safety before heading out onto the water for any activity. Water safety information and resources can be found here.