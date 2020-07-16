Water Patrol searching Lake Minnetonka for man who went missing after jumping in to save another swimmer

article

The Hennepin County Water Patrol is looking for a missing swimmer in Lake Minnetonka Thursday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies reported to a report of a missing swimmer in the Lower Lake around 6:30 p.m. There, deputies learned a group of nine adults were on a pontoon boat when an adult female entered the water and began to struggle.

Two women and one man jumped into the water to help. All three women made it back on board, but the man is currently missing.

Deputies are currently searching the area with sonar. This is an active investigation.