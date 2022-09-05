Body found in New Brighton lake, second water recovery in two days for Twin Cities

The body of a man was pulled from the south end of Long Lake in New Brighton Monday, marking the second body found in a Twin Cities lake in as many days.

The Ramsey County Water Patrol was called for a water rescue around 12:10 p.m. on the report that a 77-year-old man was found unresponsive in the water about 30 feet from shore, in about 4.5 feet of water.

The man was pulled to shore and Allina EMS tried to revive him, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the man was out fishing and decided to take off his shoes and go into the water. He never made it back to shore.

No foul play is suspected. The incident remains under investigation.

Meanwhile Scott County Sheriff's Office Deputies are working to determine the cause of death for a man whose body was found in a Shakopee lake over the weekend. Authorities confirmed a body was discovered Sunday morning shortly after 7:30 a.m. by a fisherman on a pier at Lake O'Dowd.