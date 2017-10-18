Teen pulled from bottom of the pool
An officer pulled a teen from the bottom of a pool at an apartment complex in New Brighton, according to an official with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.
New Brighton mayor reads apology after DUI arrest
New Brighton Mayor Valerie Johnson read a statement at the start of Tuesday's city council meeting apologizing to the community following her DUI arrest over the weekend. She has since pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Saturday night. Video credit: New Brighton City Council
Cyclist's bike stolen after cross country journey
Since he took up cycling, Marshall Lewis of New Brighton has had his share of accidents--including one where he nearly lost his foot--but now, he says he's lost something almost as valuable.