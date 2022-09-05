Fisherman finds body in Shakopee lake

Deputies are working to determine the cause of death for a man whose body was found in a Shakopee, Minnesota lake over the weekend.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office reports the body was discovered on the north end of the lake Sunday morning shortly after 7:30 a.m. by a fisherman on a pier at Lake O'Dowd.

With help from the fire department and local police, the body was pulled from the water. Now, investigators are working to identify the man and figure out how he died.

However, at this point, police don't believe foul play was involved in the death. The investigation into his identity is ongoing.