Body found during search of missing man in Kandiyohi County

Law enforcement recovered human remains while searching for a missing person in Kandiyohi County Monday afternoon.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said deputies were continuing the search for Jason Dimler, 40, who was last seen on April 26 at his home. The following morning he failed to show up to work and his vehicle was located near Ringo Lake shortly after.

While searching the lake on Monday afternoon, law enforcement found human remains using side imaging sonar. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Additional information will be released once the autopsy is completed, authorities said.