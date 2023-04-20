Bobcat rescued from Toyota in Wisconsin

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:17 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:45 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:36 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:30 PM CDT until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:30 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Bobcat rescued from Toyota in Wisconsin

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX 9

Bobcat rescued from Toyota in Wisconsin

"All in a day's work," the sheriff's office said following the wild rescue.

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (FOX 9) - A bobcat trapped in a Toyota has quite a tale after being rescued in Wisconsin

Sheriff Mike Lukas of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office in central Wisconsin said two deputies were dispatched to quite the scene when a caller reported needing help saying, "I have a bobcat in my car."

When the two deputies arrived at the scene, they found the bobcat, well not actually in the car, but trapped in the grill. 

The deputies, unsure of the next steps, called a conservation warden to help solve a problem they probably didn’t imagine having to solve while on duty, "How do you get a bobcat out when it’s trapped behind the grill of a Toyota?"

Luckily, for all involved, the crafty conservation warden freed the bobcat and returned it safely to the wild.

"All in a day’s work," the sheriff’s office said.