Bobcat rescued from Toyota in Wisconsin

A bobcat trapped in a Toyota has quite a tale after being rescued in Wisconsin.

Sheriff Mike Lukas of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office in central Wisconsin said two deputies were dispatched to quite the scene when a caller reported needing help saying, "I have a bobcat in my car."

When the two deputies arrived at the scene, they found the bobcat, well not actually in the car, but trapped in the grill.

The deputies, unsure of the next steps, called a conservation warden to help solve a problem they probably didn’t imagine having to solve while on duty, "How do you get a bobcat out when it’s trapped behind the grill of a Toyota?"

Luckily, for all involved, the crafty conservation warden freed the bobcat and returned it safely to the wild.

"All in a day’s work," the sheriff’s office said.