Bob Barker's foundation donates $25,000 to MN SNAP, a low-cost spay and neuter clinic

Bob Barker’s foundation donated $25,000 to Minnesota Spay Neuter Assistance Program, the organization announced Monday.

According to the North Minneapolis-based MN SNAP, Barker’s DJ&T Foundation made the donation to help fund SNAP’s mobile and stationary surgery clinics.

SNAP uses those clinics to reach Minnesota families and help them with veterinary services that can be too costly for many Minnesotans.

Barker has long been an advocate for spaying and neutering pets, famously signing off every episode of “The Price is Right” by saying, “This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population – have your pets spayed and neutered.”

His foundation was started in 1995 in memory of his late wife Dorothy Jo. Its mission is to help low-cost spay and neuter clinics like MN SNAP across the country.

“We are so thankful to Bob Barker and his family for their generous gift. Their vision of a home for every dog is one MN SNAP shares,” said MN SNAP Executive Director Anna Kucera.