Board of Regents approve plans for in-person learning at University of Minnesota for fall semester

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved plans that would allow in-person learning for the upcoming fall semester, however, remote learning will still be in play.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic classes switched to remote learning about midway through the spring semester. As restrictions have loosened statewide, university leaders have been in discussions to maintain safety for students and staff.

Friday, the board approved its recommendations. Courses will be offered in a hybrid of in-person and remote learning, according to university officials. Faculty will need to create course material that could still be delivered remotely in order to cater to students and instructors with health concerns or other circumstances, such as international travel uncertainty. This will also allow for courses to continue with less disruption in case public health recommendations change.

The academic calendar has also been adjusted so that all in-person instruction for the fall term will end by the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Finals and the rest of the semester will be completed remotely. Campuses may also adjust schedules so that classes are held earlier or later in the day or on weekends as an effort to increase social distancing and limit foot traffic.

Residence and dining halls as well as other sites on campus will have adjusted room capacities to allow for social distancing. Specific plans will be continued to be developed over the summer following public health recommendations.

The fall term on the Twin Cities campus is scheduled to start on September 8.