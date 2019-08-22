Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota to drop co-pays for insulin on many plans

article

Starting next year, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota says it will cover insulin co-pays for many of its members at no cost.

Starting on January 1, the insurance provider plans to drop the co-pays for thousands of members including those on individual, family, small and most large employer plans. The coverage is only available to members with what is considered "fully insured" plans.

The provider says its rates also won't increase due to the change.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield officials say they were motivated by the skyrocketing cost of insulin.