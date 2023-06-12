Bloomington Police seek public's help after cat purposely run over

article

Bloomington Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the individual they say is responsible for deliberately running over a cat and killing it, an incident captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

Police say in incident happened on May 9th near West 105th Street and Florida Avenue South. Police and posted still images from the video on Twitter, stating that the footage shows the driver positioning a cat under the front passenger tire of a newer model black Kia Soul, before running it over.

According to Bloomington Police, the suspect then circles back and drives over the cat again.

Bloomington Police Department can be reached at 952-563-4900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers.