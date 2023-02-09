Bloomington murder-suicide likely stemmed from stock market trading

Bloomington police say the suspected murder-suicide in the parking lot of Smack Shack likely stemmed from a conflict involving stock market trading. Anyone who believes they may have been defrauded by the men should contact the police.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities identified the third man involved as 44-year-old Richard Myre. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the Feb. 1 incident unfolded after father and son, 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and 25-year-old Dominick Dahmen, drove to a parking lot near 494 and France Avenue to meet with Myre.

The two men exited their vehicle and joined Myer in a truck parked in the northwest corner of the lot. About 30 minutes later, police say a "large commotion" could be seen coming from the vehicle.

According to police, Myre pulled out a gun and shot Dale twice. He then turned the gun on Dominick, where a struggle likely occurred, and shot him seven times. Myre then turned the gun on himself, Hodges said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting appears to have stemmed from Myre, Dale, and Dominick Dahmen being involved or having a history of stock market trading.

Bloomington police hinted the men may have been involved in financial crimes but did not provide any specifics. Hodges said the men have no connection to Bloomington.

"If you feel like you were defrauded, or you’re missing some investments, you can call us," Hodges said. "We are not going to investigate the financial crimes, but we will take your information and pass it along to the appropriate federal agency."

The shooting remains under investigation.