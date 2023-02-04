Expand / Collapse search

Police identify 2 men in suspected Bloomington murder-suicide

By Fox 9 Staff
Bloomington
Bloomington Police: 3 people found dead in a truck near Smack Shack

Three men — a father and son, and a business associate — were found dead in a truck parked in a lot near Smack Shack in Bloomington on Wednesday night in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities identified two of three men who were found dead inside a truck Wednesday night in what Bloomington police are calling a suspected murder-suicide

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, as two of the victims. They were both found with gunshot wounds and determined their manner of death as a homicide. The men were father and son from Buffalo. 

Authorities have not released the identity of the third man but said he was a "business partner" who had financial dealings with the other victims.  

The incident unfolded on Feb. 1 after Bloomington police responded to a call around 8:25 p.m. about a person slumped over in a pickup truck. Police arrived at the parking lot near Interstate 494 and France Avenue South and found three people inside the truck who were dead from gunshot wounds

There's no danger to the public, and the shooting remains under investigation, according to police. 