Father-Son victims of double murder-suicide in Bloomington remembered

Last Wednesday in Bloomington, police discovered three men shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide. Now the family of Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, a father and son killed in that shooting, are opening up about what has been taken from them.

For almost 44 years, Dale Damon brought excitement on the dance floor to another level performing with his Concertina at weddings, private parties and parades across the Midwest with his variety cover band, Deal Demon and the Beats.

His sons, Dale and his brother Sam, would play with him every weekend — Sam played guitar and his older brother Dominic on the drums.

"We shared thousands and thousands of hours on stage together," said Sam Damhen told FOX 9's Bab Santos. "It was like he lived inside my head while we were on stage."

Starting with polka music, Dale's playlist would expand, adding sixties and seventies, jazz, country and rock. In 2012 he was inducted into the World Concertina Hall of Fame together.

But after last Wednesday, the Demon family and the Twin Cities polka music community is searching for answers after what Bloomington police are calling a murder-suicide, with three people shot dead in a pickup truck outside the Bloomington Smack Shack. Authorities later identified them as Dale and Dominic Damon, along with a business associate.

Bloomington Police said they are not ready to release more information, including the name of a third person in the car.