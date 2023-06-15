Bloomington police arrest 3 suspects in kidnapping at Mall of America transit station

Three people have been arrested after they were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a woman at the Metro Transit Mall of America Station on June 12, Bloomington police said.

Chief of the Bloomington Police Department Booker Hodges said at a news conference on Thursday that police responded to the transit station at Mall of America around 3 p.m. on Monday, June 12, on a report of a woman who had been taken against her will.

Police learned the victim had broken up with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Trevon Johnson, about two weeks prior, Hodges said. While she was en route to the mall via bus, her ex-boyfriend continuously called her. She told him to leave her alone, but when she arrived at the transit station, the suspect met her there.

According to the charges, Johnson approached the victim and her friends at the mall and allegedly choked her with his arm around her neck. He threatened her and then forced her to walk up the escalators, and into the parking ramp, where he brought her to a car and forced her inside, where she was assaulted.

He pushed the victim into the backseat of the vehicle with the two other suspects. Witnesses tried to get into the car to help her but noticed Johnson had a handgun in his waistband then he allegedly told them to stop and "I am going to shoot all of you" and they drove off, charges said.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, the victim called one of her friends, saying she'd been dropped off by the suspect in Minneapolis, Hodges said. Police responded to the location, where they saw the victim had physical injuries. She reported she was pistol-whipped and he had threatened her with a gun.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, Hodges said. Her condition was not released.

On Tuesday, June 13, police located the suspect vehicle in Minneapolis and authorities eventually located and arrested the suspects. One suspect was arrested during a traffic stop, while the 23-year-old ex-boyfriend and the third suspect were taken into custody after they ran from police. The ex-boyfriend allegedly tried to carjack someone while fleeing police, Hodges said.

Hodges said the ex-boyfriend is also suspected in a shooting at the Lake Street transit station on May 6. He's alleged to have fired 6-10 rounds at a person, before moving closer and firing additional rounds. He's also suspected in a separate drive-by shooting.

Johnson was charged with kidnapping to commit great bodily harm or to terrorize. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.