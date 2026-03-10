Vikings Free Agency Live Tracker: Day 2 moves, signings

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings started NFL free agency by agreeing to terms with cornerback James Pierre. Tuesday morning, the Vikings agreed to terms with All-Pro long-snapper Andrew DePaola. We wait to see what the Vikings do with the quarterback room after J.J. McCarthy.



The Minnesota Vikings and NFL are in Day 2 of legal tampering ahead of the league year starting on Wednesday.

They lost their punter in free agency, but are keeping their All-Pro long-snapper.

Vikings agree to terms with Andrew DePaola

The backstory:

The Vikings announced Tuesday morning they’ve agreed to terms with long-snapper Andrew DePaola. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s a one-year deal worth $1,725 million that’s fully-guaranteed.

DePaola could’ve entered free agency on Wednesday. Long-snapper is often a thankless position, but he’s been to four straight Pro Bowls, and has four straight All-Pro selections.

Vikings agree to terms with James Pierre

Why you should care:

Monday night, the Vikings announced they agreed to terms with cornerback James Pierre, who spent his first six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent. Pierre played in 95 games with the Steelers, including 13 starts, and has 147 career tackles, four interceptions, 22 passes defended and five forced fumbles.

Pierre played under current Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores with the Steelers in 2022.

Vikings QB update

What we know:

We wait to see what the Vikings do with their quarterback room, other than J.J. McCarthy. Tua Tagovailoa agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons Monday after being released by the Miami Dolphins, who then agreed to terms with Malik Willis.

The Vikings have been linked to Kyler Murray, who is expected to be released by the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday. Kirk Cousins is also expected to be released by the Atlanta Falcons, which could pave a path for a return to Minnesota. The Vikings have also been linked to Geno Smith.

What we don't know:

We'll likely get a lot more clarity on the Vikings' quarterback situation when the league year officially opens on Wednesday, and who they decide to sign.