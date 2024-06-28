Smokin’ good times with prime rib, candied bacon and ribeye: Taste Buds

Summer is here and backyard grills are taking center stage, but a smokehouse in Wisconsin is raising the bar in barbecue and catching Stephanie Hansen’s eye in the latest episode of Taste Buds.

Big Guy’s BBQ Roadhouse in Hudson is serving up smoked prime rib, candied bacon, and other specialty items that have customers hooked.

Owners Jethro and Amy Lund give Stephanie and the Taste Buds crew a front-row seat to the kitchen and smokehouse as they season, sear, and smoke to perfection in an hours-long process.

Jethro and Amy are also busy year-round with catering, food trucks, events, and fundraisers across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Learn more about everything happening at Big Guys at bigguysbbqroadhouse.com.

Now, it wouldn’t be a true barbecue episode if Stephanie’s favorite grill master didn’t make an appearance. Her husband, Kurt Johnson, is back to show us his favorite technique for grilling ribeye at home. Stephanie also whips up a ribeye rub that is sure to get your taste buds watering. Follow along with the recipe below.

Ribeye rub

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp Kosher salt

3 Tbsp smoked paprika

3 Tbsp ground coffee

2 Tbsp garlic powder

2 Tbsp red pepper flakes

2 Tbsp onion powder

1 Tbsp cumin

3 tsp ground mustard

2 tsp cayenne pepper

Instructions and grilling tips are available in the video above and here.

For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.