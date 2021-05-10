Biden to speak about US economy after disappointing April jobs report

President Biden is expected to give remarks on Monday focused on the U.S. economy following a disappointing April jobs report and Republican criticism about jobless benefits.



A government report out Friday showed employers added just 266,000 jobs in April, sharply lower than in March and far fewer than economists had expected. The slowdown was attributed to a multitude of factors, including nearly 3 million people reluctant to look for work because they fear catching the virus.



Some businesses — and Republican lawmakers — also argue that a $300-a-week jobless benefit, paid for by the federal government, is discouraging some of the unemployed from taking new jobs.



Biden, who is scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m. ET from the White House, has argued that the report is an indication that more federal spending is needed to help bolster the economy. The president has pitched to Congress a $4 trillion package for spending on infrastructure, education and children — a measure many liberal Democrats say should be bigger and most Republicans argue is far too large.



"When we came into office, we knew we were facing a once-in-a-century pandemic and a once-in-a-generation economic crisis. And we knew this wouldn’t be a sprint — it would be a marathon," Biden said Friday in response to the jobs report.

President Joe Biden speaks on job numbers from April, 2021 at the East Room of the White House May 7, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)





The economic rebound from the pandemic recession has been so fast that many businesses, particularly in the hard-hit hospitality sector — which includes restaurants, bars and hotels — have been unable to fill all their job openings. Others have entered new occupations rather than return to their old jobs. And many women, especially working mothers, have had to leave the workforce to care for children.



In addition, construction companies and manufacturers, especially automakers, have been left short of parts as a result of clogged supply chains and have had to slow production for now. Both sectors pulled back on hiring in April.



"It is a terrible jobs report, not what we were expecting at all," Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on CNN’s "State of the Union" on Sunday. "But that’s what happens when we pay people not to work."

Advertisement





In remarks Monday, Biden was reportedly expected to announce new measures to make it easier for employers to hire new workers and help people take jobs, according to the New York Times, citing an anonymous White House official.



What's unclear is whether the employment slowdown will continue or how it will impact Americans' views of Biden's handling of the economy. Ahead of Friday's new jobs numbers, his approval rating on the economy stood at a solid 57%, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.



The same poll found Biden's overall approval rating sits at 63%. When it comes to the new Democratic president's handling of the pandemic, 71% of Americans approve, including 47% of Republicans.



This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.